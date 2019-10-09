Armenia ex-President Kocharyan undergoes surgery at Yerevan civic hospital

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, who is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order, on Wednesday underwent a surgery at Izmirlian Medical Center in capital city Yerevan.

According to Armen Charchyan, the executive director of this civic hospital, the surgery went well.

But the medical center provided no other details, especially about what kind of a surgical procedure it was.

Viktor Soghomonyan, the head of the second president’s office, also told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the surgery had gone well.

“Robert Kocharyan feels well,” Soghomonyan added, but he gave no further details.

The ex-president was transferred to Izmirlian Medical Center on Tuesday morning, too, for an examination.

He had been transferred twice before to this hospital for a checkup.

Viktor Soghomonyan had told Armenian News-NEWS.am Monday that Kocharyan may undergo a minor surgery in the coming days.

“There are no particularly major problems [with his health],” Soghomonyan had added. “I believe Mr. Kocharyan’s health will be fully restored within days after the surgery.”

Ex-President Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe. He has been remanded in custody three times within one year; the last one was on June 25, by the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.