News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 09
USD
476.6
EUR
523.69
RUB
7.33
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.6
EUR
523.69
RUB
7.33
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan undergoes surgery at Yerevan civic hospital
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan undergoes surgery at Yerevan civic hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, who is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order, on Wednesday underwent a surgery at Izmirlian Medical Center in capital city Yerevan.

According to Armen Charchyan, the executive director of this civic hospital, the surgery went well.

But the medical center provided no other details, especially about what kind of a surgical procedure it was.

Viktor Soghomonyan, the head of the second president’s office, also told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the surgery had gone well.

“Robert Kocharyan feels well,” Soghomonyan added, but he gave no further details.

The ex-president was transferred to Izmirlian Medical Center on Tuesday morning, too, for an examination.

He had been transferred twice before to this hospital for a checkup. 

Viktor Soghomonyan had told Armenian News-NEWS.am Monday that Kocharyan may undergo a minor surgery in the coming days.

“There are no particularly major problems [with his health],” Soghomonyan had added. “I believe Mr. Kocharyan’s health will be fully restored within days after the surgery.”

Ex-President Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe. He has been remanded in custody three times within one year; the last one was on June 25, by the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Statement: Armenia second President should be released
A climate is rapidly forming when everyone becomes equally unprotected against lawlessness…
 Victor Soghomonyan: Robert Kocharyan feels well after surgery
The head of the office did not disclose other details of the ex-president’s condition…
 Armenia, Karabakh ex-President Kocharyan: I am full of determination to continue the fight
He addressed a message to the authors and supporters of Monday’s statement demanding his release from custody…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan hospitalized again
He will undergo an examination at the same civic medical center in Yerevan…
 Victor Soghomonyan: Armenian, Artsakh representatives concerned about country’s lawlessness
“I must state that the initiative we have witnessed - a statement by political, social, cultural, sports figures - was unprecedented…
Soghomonyan: Robert Kocharyan has no significant health problems
“It is possible that in the near future the president will undergo a simple surgery…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos