Economist: Armenian Scientific and Economic Community Should Support Cabinet

We see the need to support the activities of the Government by the scientific and economic community and are ready to provide this support, said Wednesday Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Management of Yerevan State University, Doctor of Economics, Professor Hayk Sargsyan

According to him, it will subsequently become clear where it is actually needed, where it may turn out to be practical.

“Armenia has all the necessary indicators and resources to enter the new“ orbit ”of economic development,” the economist assured.

The professor noted that it is necessary to refrain from imitating any activity in the field of public administration.

“We are trying to carry out optimal management, most of all copying from someone, poorly seeing the limitations, objective functions,” complained Sargsyan.