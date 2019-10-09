Armenia PM: Good and bad news about fight against shadow economy

YEREVAN. – We have both good and bad news about the fight against shadow [economy]. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday noted this at a conference on carrying out an economic revolution in the country.

“The good news is that in one of its reports adopted in previous years, the International Monetary Fund has recorded that if the tax/GDP indicator in the Republic of Armenia has an annual 0.3% movement as a shadow reduction indicator, it will be considered the best success for the Republic of Armenia,” he said. “As of today, we [Armenia] have improved the tax/GDP indicator by about 1.2%; that is, four times more than the International Monetary Fund has noted. Of course, the pace may change somewhat with the results of the year. But I would like to say that there are apparent facts that suggest that we have an unprecedented situation with regard to reducing shadow [economy].”

In the PM’s words, the bad news refers to the behavioral component.

“It was noted here that the behavior is sometimes very difficult to change,” Pashinyan said. “But on the other hand, if we are consistent, we must accept that it takes time for the change in that behavior.”

Also, the premier stressed that by saying partnership, they also mean that, apart from the government, businesses also must take their respective step.

“Economic revolution can’t be a monologue,” Nikol Pashinyan added, in particular. “There should be a dialogue.”