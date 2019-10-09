News
Wednesday
October 09
News
Wednesday
October 09
EU ambassador: We support and will continue to support Armenia on path to reform
EU ambassador: We support and will continue to support Armenia on path to reform
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia is moving towards major reforms, and the European Union supports and will continue to support Yerevan, said the head of the EU delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin, said on Wednesday during the press conference.

She noted that the Matenadaran – the Mesrop Mashtots Scientific-Research Institute of Ancient Manuscripts is the best place to hold this conference, because it is the center of Armenian culture and education.

According to her, their main interest is to equip young people with new opportunities. This is a priority for the EU, including within the Eastern Partnership, using new practical approaches. The EU creates many opportunities, and cooperation will lead to the improvement of the education system, the sphere of innovation, she added.

According to her, the capital of Armenia is youth, since it is she who builds the future, therefore it is necessary to give her a good education.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
