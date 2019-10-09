News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 09
USD
476.6
EUR
523.69
RUB
7.33
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.6
EUR
523.69
RUB
7.33
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Henri Arslanian: I live in Hong Kong and every time I have to send money to Armenia I'm shocked how difficult it is
Henri Arslanian: I live in Hong Kong and every time I have to send money to Armenia I'm shocked how difficult it is
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations


I live in Hong Kong and every time I have to send money to Armenia for example I'm shocked how difficult it is, said Henri Arslanian, host of the FinTechCapsule™ and CryptoCapsule™ social media series at the third day of WCIT 2019 in Yerevan.

“We have to be very honest we talked about payments right now. Today the global average fee of sending money is between five to seven percent,” he said. “I live in Hong Kong and every time I have to send money to Armenia for example I'm shocked how difficult it is."

According to him, the practical use case will be talking.

“But I think there's also the other element of really trust. I mean we're very lucky in Armenia is a central bank that we trust. We trust a lot of the institutions. What if this conference was in Venezuela today, where people trust in the same way,” he said. “But also when it comes to government features as well, the one of them for me is for example land titles. I'm a lawyer by background and I find it unacceptable that the way we transfer land titles today hasn't evolved, whether it's a civil off country or it's a common law country.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
WITSA announces 2019 WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards winners
WITSA announced that seven private and public sector organizations from five different countries were selected to receive the 2019 WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards…
 WCIT 2019 continues in Yerevan (LIVE)
The opening of the Congress was marked by a concert at Republic Square on October 6...
IEEE CS to open branch in Armenia
Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan noted that this is a great event...
 Armenian PM attends WCIT 2019 gala reception
Among the guests are Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, System of A Down singer…
Kim Kardashian at Armenian President's residence
Kim Kardashian has arrived in Armenia to participate at the WCIT 2019 conference…
 Alexis Ohanian: More and more Armenians are repatriating here because they know the talent is here
“This is such an important time for a country like Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos