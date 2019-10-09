Henri Arslanian: I live in Hong Kong and every time I have to send money to Armenia I'm shocked how difficult it is

I live in Hong Kong and every time I have to send money to Armenia for example I'm shocked how difficult it is, said Henri Arslanian, host of the FinTechCapsule™ and CryptoCapsule™ social media series at the third day of WCIT 2019 in Yerevan.
According to him, the practical use case will be talking.
“But I think there's also the other element of really trust. I mean we're very lucky in Armenia is a central bank that we trust. We trust a lot of the institutions. What if this conference was in Venezuela today, where people trust in the same way,” he said. “But also when it comes to government features as well, the one of them for me is for example land titles. I'm a lawyer by background and I find it unacceptable that the way we transfer land titles today hasn't evolved, whether it's a civil off country or it's a common law country.”