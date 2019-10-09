News
Wednesday
October 09
News
President: Armenian education system does not provide business with necessary personnel
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

The education system does not provide business with the necessary personnel, in particular, specialists in the field of high technology and mathematics, said Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

According to him, this is one of the main problems, and it is necessary to invest in the field of education, which will have a specific focus with a clear understanding of what kind of specialists are needed. 

“Otherwise, at some point, understanding will come that there are no necessary personnel that startups could develop, or we may face a brain drain,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
