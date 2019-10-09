News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 09
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia premier: There has to be political vision of what economy we want
Armenia premier: There has to be political vision of what economy we want
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – I avoid using the words “market” and “liberal” together. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday noted this at a conference on carrying out an economic revolution in the country.

“At least track-record shows that the ‘invisible hand’ isn’t always ‘invisible,’” he added. “There has to be a political vision of what economy we want. If we [Armenia] leave everything to the ‘invisible hand,’ it may turn out that we are a third-class agrarian backward country.”

Pashinyan stressed that one should not be afraid of making decisions and should be able to quickly cancel a decision that did not work and make a new decision, and not stay in the loop.

Also, the Armenian PM noted that the rules they have set for both the government officials and businesses are clear.

“One: don’t steal—which refers to a government official and the business,” he said. “Two: be more effective in managing business and in public office. Three: be innovative. Four: be cooperating.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar continues to rise in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went down in the country…
 Economist: For Armenia, not only topic of attracting investments is important, but also the lack of equal opportunities
“In our country, not only the topic of attracting investments is important…
Armenia PM: Good and bad news about fight against shadow economy
As per Pashinyan, the good news is that the country has improved its tax/GDP indicator by about 1.2%...
 President: Armenian education system does not provide business with necessary personnel
This is one of the main problems, and it is necessary to invest in the field of education…
 Economist: Armenian Scientific and Economic Community Should Support Cabinet
“We are trying to carry out optimal management, most of all copying from someone…
 Armenia PM: Psychology, mood becoming more important factors in economics
Pashinyan addressed a scientific-practical conference on economic revolution…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos