Armenia premier: There has to be political vision of what economy we want

YEREVAN. – I avoid using the words “market” and “liberal” together. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday noted this at a conference on carrying out an economic revolution in the country.

“At least track-record shows that the ‘invisible hand’ isn’t always ‘invisible,’” he added. “There has to be a political vision of what economy we want. If we [Armenia] leave everything to the ‘invisible hand,’ it may turn out that we are a third-class agrarian backward country.”

Pashinyan stressed that one should not be afraid of making decisions and should be able to quickly cancel a decision that did not work and make a new decision, and not stay in the loop.

Also, the Armenian PM noted that the rules they have set for both the government officials and businesses are clear.

“One: don’t steal—which refers to a government official and the business,” he said. “Two: be more effective in managing business and in public office. Three: be innovative. Four: be cooperating.”