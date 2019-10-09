Syrian Democratic Forces urges international community to oppose Turkey

Syrian Democratic Forces urges the international community to oppose Turkey’s intentions to launch a military operation in northern Syria, TASS reported referring to SDF representatives press conference.
According to the representatives, they had made a significant contribution to the fight against the ISIS, while Ankara, on the contrary, provided support to terrorists.
The military of Turkey and the US agreed on August 7 to establish a joint operations center in Syria. The center was organized by two countries to implement a plan to create a buffer zone in northern Syria, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees will be able to return from Turkey.