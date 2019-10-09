President: Europe can copy Armenia’s advantages

YEREVAN. – Europe can make use of Armenia’s advantages and copy them. President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday stated this at the conference on youth “Living SMART Empowering YOUTH” devoted to the tenth anniversary of the Eastern Partnership initiative of the European Union (EU), and which is convened in capital city Yerevan.
According to him, Armenians believe in success and can achieve it.
He asked how is it that the EU, having a bigger market than the US, does not have the scale of companies that the States have, and said this bespeaks the fact that Europe should copy the track-record of others, including Armenia which, as per the President, is young in spirit.
Also, Sarkissian stressed that Armenia is a huge startup with a rich history and great potential.