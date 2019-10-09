News
News
President: Europe can copy Armenia’s advantages
President: Europe can copy Armenia’s advantages
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Europe can make use of Armenia’s advantages and copy them. President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday stated this at the conference on youth “Living SMART Empowering YOUTH” devoted to the tenth anniversary of the Eastern Partnership initiative of the European Union (EU), and which is convened in capital city Yerevan.

According to him, Armenians believe in success and can achieve it.

He asked how is it that the EU, having a bigger market than the US, does not have the scale of companies that the States have, and said this bespeaks the fact that Europe should copy the track-record of others, including Armenia which, as per the President, is young in spirit.

Also, Sarkissian stressed that Armenia is a huge startup with a rich history and great potential.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
