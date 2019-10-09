Deputy Minister: Armenia considers relations with EU in field of value measurements

Armenia does not consider the Eastern Partnership as a policy of the European neighborhood. We consider these relations in the plane of value dimensions, which deepens cooperation in the field of strengthening democracy based on the rule of law, said Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts said on Wednesday.

He expressed his conviction that communication between nations is important, especially among young people, and Armenia highlights the role of various programs aimed at this.

“In addition, the EU, within the Eastern Partnership, is implementing development programs in the economic sphere, which is very important,” the deputy minister said.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia Arevik Anapiosyan, in turn, noted that development programs around the world are aimed at youth and the development of human capital.

“The effectiveness of this process can also be ensured through decentralization and openness. Education should be a means of combining different approaches. It is important to find a balance between development in the field of education and flexibility, so as not to run after development, but to develop ourselves, ”she said.

And the Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry Gegham Vardanyan noted that for the development of high technologies it is important to develop human capital through education, science and culture.