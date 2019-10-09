News
European Commission official: Europeans have high hopes for Armenia
European Commission official: Europeans have high hopes for Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Europe is a major investor for Armenia, and this proves that Europeans have high hopes in connection with that country.

Luke Devin, Director of the European Commission Directorate for Russia, Eastern Partnership (EaP), Central Asia, Regional Cooperation and OSCE, the European External Relations Service, on Wednesday noted about the aforesaid at the conference on youth “Living SMART Empowering YOUTH” devoted to the tenth anniversary of the EaP initiative of the European Union (EU), and which is convened in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

In his words, the EU attaches great importance to the development of youth, and within the framework of the EaP for the past ten years, it has taken an individual approach to each and every partner.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
