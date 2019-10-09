Economist: For Armenia, not only topic of attracting investments is important, but also the lack of equal opportunities

When power is concentrated in the hands of politicians, it becomes a threat to our freedom, regardless of how power is currently manifesting itself, said on Wednesday economist Vahagn Khachatryan.

In his opinion, the next factor for the government is ensuring the free possibility of implementing ideas and eliminating inequality.

“In our country, not only the topic of attracting investments is important, but also the lack of equal opportunities,” Khachatryan noted.

He noted that the success of the economic revolution will depend on behavioral transformations that require appropriate conditions.

“First, governance institutions that have operated in the past must be forgotten. In terms of content, there is a need to regulate requirements for a new ideology. Thirdly, it is urgent to convey to the participants the principles of economic life. Fourth, we need to immediately begin the process of forming new institutions,” he said.