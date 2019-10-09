News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 09
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Economist: For Armenia, not only topic of attracting investments is important, but also the lack of equal opportunities
Economist: For Armenia, not only topic of attracting investments is important, but also the lack of equal opportunities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

When power is concentrated in the hands of politicians, it becomes a threat to our freedom, regardless of how power is currently manifesting itself, said on Wednesday economist Vahagn Khachatryan.

In his opinion, the next factor for the government is ensuring the free possibility of implementing ideas and eliminating inequality. 

“In our country, not only the topic of attracting investments is important, but also the lack of equal opportunities,” Khachatryan noted.

He noted that the success of the economic revolution will depend on behavioral transformations that require appropriate conditions. 

“First, governance institutions that have operated in the past must be forgotten. In terms of content, there is a need to regulate requirements for a new ideology. Thirdly, it is urgent to convey to the participants the principles of economic life. Fourth, we need to immediately begin the process of forming new institutions,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar continues to rise in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went down in the country…
 Armenia premier: There has to be political vision of what economy we want
If we leave everything to the “invisible hand,” it may turn out that we are a third-class agrarian backward country…
 Armenia PM: Good and bad news about fight against shadow economy
As per Pashinyan, the good news is that the country has improved its tax/GDP indicator by about 1.2%...
 President: Armenian education system does not provide business with necessary personnel
This is one of the main problems, and it is necessary to invest in the field of education…
 Economist: Armenian Scientific and Economic Community Should Support Cabinet
“We are trying to carry out optimal management, most of all copying from someone…
 Armenia PM: Psychology, mood becoming more important factors in economics
Pashinyan addressed a scientific-practical conference on economic revolution…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos