President receives Presidents of IEEE Computer Society, Synopsys Armenia
President receives Presidents of IEEE Computer Society, Synopsys Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met Wednesday with the Synopsys President Yervant Zorian and Director of Second Cycle Degree of Electronic Engineering Cecilia Metra 

During the meeting, the sides discussed the programs implemented in the spheres of information and high technologies in Armenia, as well as the current problems and challenges of programming and accounting systems.

President Armen Sarkissian noted that Armenia can do more in the IT field, given the existing potential. He expressed his readiness to support projects and innovative initiatives in the field, noting that the future is connected with them.

IEEE Computer Society is a worldwide organization of computer engineers and programmers with more than 81,000 members worldwide. Each year it organizes conferences, conducts educational programs, publishes various field-related materials.
Հայերեն
