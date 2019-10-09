Minister Hakob Arshakyan has bilateral meetings within WCIT 2019

Within the WCIT-2019, Armenian Minister of High Technology Industry Hakob Arshakyan had bilateral meetings with Ethiopian Minister of Innovation and Technology Sisay Tola, Deputy Minister of Information Technology, Innovation and Communication of Brazil Julio Net, Estonia's Digital Ambassador, Tonis Nirki, Iran’s Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Muhammad Fahromi, and Afghan Minister of Telecommunications and IT Mohammad Hashimi.

Minister Hakob Arshakyan thanked for accepting his invitation and attending WCIT 2019 conference. The guests expressed their gratitude for the high level and efficient organization of the conference.

Ethiopian Minister of Innovation and Technology noted that the policy of startup companies in their country is not well developed and they would be happy to share Armenia with its experience and develop cooperation in this direction.

Armenian minister also noted the existence of great Armenian scientific potential in different fields of technology, touched upon the ‘Engineering City’ program.

During the meeting with Julio Net the parties shared their priorities.

Hakob Arshakyan presented the three main directions of the ministry's activities: digitalization, military industry and ecosystem development.

An agreement was reached to expand cooperation in a number of areas.

During the meetings the parties agreed on the scope of cooperation in the sphere of high technologies and communication.

During a meeting with Estonian representative, Minister Hakob Arshakyan noted that Estonia is a great example to show how digital transformations help citizens avoid bureaucratic manifestations, receive high quality services and in this context there is a wide range of cooperation.

Tonis Nirki added that he was impressed with the level of technological education in Armenia and would be happy to cooperate in this direction as well.

During his meeting with Iranian Minister of Communications and IT Hakob Arshakyan noted that Iran is an important partner in terms of development of cooperation in the field of communication and internet transit to the countries of the Persian Gulf.

During the meeting with Afghan Minister of Telecommunication and IT Minister, the sides discussed ways of digital transformation and development of internet infrastructures. Hashim presented the technological potential of Afghanistan, the steps and goals of development of ecosystem, digital technologies.

Minister Arshakyan offered to intensify cooperation on internet transit infrastructures, within the framework of which it is envisaged to build a highway connecting China and Asia with Europe.

They also discussed the development of Armenian technology companies' products in Afghanistan, the creation of technology parks and engineering cities, as well as the creation of educational centers. Discussions will continue in working order.