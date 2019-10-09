News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 09
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Dollar continues to rise in Armenia
Dollar continues to rise in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.68/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.08 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 523.59 (down by AMD 0.10), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 582.69 (down by AMD 0.62), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.35 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 269.04, AMD 23,078.08 and AMD 13,593.82, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia premier: There has to be political vision of what economy we want
If we leave everything to the “invisible hand,” it may turn out that we are a third-class agrarian backward country…
 Economist: For Armenia, not only topic of attracting investments is important, but also the lack of equal opportunities
“In our country, not only the topic of attracting investments is important…
Armenia PM: Good and bad news about fight against shadow economy
As per Pashinyan, the good news is that the country has improved its tax/GDP indicator by about 1.2%...
 President: Armenian education system does not provide business with necessary personnel
This is one of the main problems, and it is necessary to invest in the field of education…
 Economist: Armenian Scientific and Economic Community Should Support Cabinet
“We are trying to carry out optimal management, most of all copying from someone…
 Armenia PM: Psychology, mood becoming more important factors in economics
Pashinyan addressed a scientific-practical conference on economic revolution…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos