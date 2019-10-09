Dollar continues to rise in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.68/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.08 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 523.59 (down by AMD 0.10), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 582.69 (down by AMD 0.62), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.35 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 269.04, AMD 23,078.08 and AMD 13,593.82, respectively.