Tankian on Amulsar issue: I don't like it when people politicize the issue

The problems with Amulsar is that it is being politicized, System of a Down star Serj Tankian told reporters at the WCIT-2019 in Yerevan today.

According to him, we not only have an ecological possible disaster, but we also have a litigation possible disaster.

“I don't like it when people politicize the issue for example of people that have never been interested in the environmental issues in Armenia are now saying the mine shouldn't open that pisses me off because they never gave a shit. Why do they care now?” Tankian noted. “What's going on right now in Armenia, as you know better than I do is that they are looking at every possible factor from environmental damage prospects to also legal prospects, because of the liability of business arbitration etc.”

Asked to comment what if forces be used against environmentalists, Tankian said: “For example, if it rains right now, are you ready for it? I mean, there's no such thing as ‘in case.’ I think that people have to really understand what's going on.”

According to him, environmental protection is important, but I don't think it should be abused.