How to preserve Western Armenian? Serj Tankian’s joke on this issue

Serious steps must be taken to preserve Western Armenian, SOAD star Serj Tankian said during a press conference within WCIT-2019 in Yerevan today.
“My friend Vahe Berberian did some work with the Gulbenkian Foundation in Portugal years ago to preserve Western Armenian as a language. It is an interesting topic, something must be done in that direction,” he said.
Tankian agreed that it is possible to make fun programs with Western Armenians for preserving the language. He also did: "For example we can make Armenian material about the Lebanese mafia, make a film, maybe it will help us."