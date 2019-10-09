WCIT 2019 3rd day in Yerevan, PM receives Kim Kardashian, 09.10.2019

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents Armenian related top news as of 09.10.2019:

· The most prestigious IT event in the world WCIT 2019, which started on October 6 in Yerevan, ended today, on Wednesday.

World-renowned Kim Kardashian, Alexis Ohanian Sr., the co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital spoke at the panel discussion along with GIPHY CEO Alex Chung and VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk.

The opening of the Congress was marked by a concert at Republic Square on October 6. The WCIT Orchestra, composed of 100 musicians from 15 countries, for the first time performed on stage the music composed by AI in real-time. And grammy award-winning DJ Armin Van Buuren performed during the concert!

· During the press conference today, SOAD star Serj Tankian revealed that System of a Down will perform in Armenia in June 2020.

“We’re currently on tour in Europe. We plan to come to Armenia in June next year,” Tankian noted.

During the panel discussions on Wednesday, he also spoke about Internet abuse.

“There is a dark side of what is going on in terms of the digital world. Part of which is isolation that people feel,” he said. “There is also an issue of people feeling like they are cornered. People having anonymity feel like they the right to say whatever the hell they want. If someone came up to you on the street and say ‘Hey, I don’t like what you are wearing,’ it rarely happens.”

· The Armenian PM, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday hosted world-famous American Armenian TV star Kim Kardashian at the government building.

Later, PM posted a selfie with Kim.

According to PM, now they have a growing interest in Armenia internationally and expressed confidence that Kardashian has contributed to this and she will continue her respective work.

The premier added that he was happy for this opportunity, he knew that Kardashian wanted to discuss some matters, and it is very important for the Armenian government to encourage women to engage in more economic activities.

Kim Kardashian, for her part, said she was very happy about this meeting and saw a great deal of attention being paid to empowering women in the business.

Earlier, world-famous TV stars Kim and Kourtney Kardashians were hosted Tuesday by Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

By the way, today Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashians also managed to visit Garni Temple.

According to NEWS. am STYLE, they left for Garni to shoot another episode of the Kardashian family show.

· WITSA bestowed the Eminent Persons Award to Mr. Karen Vardanyan, the Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises of Armenia (UATE), to acknowledge his life-long service to the development of the Armenian ICT/high tech sector.

Famous Armenian-American rock musician, SOAD star Serj Tankian, Reddit co-founder and CEO Alexis Ohanian, Synopsys Armenia President Yervand Zorian, prominent Armenian-American film producer Eric Esrailian, and Armenian high tech industry minister Hakob Arshakyan announced about the creation of a pan-Armenian digital platform.

According to Serj Tankian, they will create a pan-Armenian digital platform that will unite Armenians spread all over the world.

Hakob Arshakyan added that the platform will be called Highconnect.

· Armenian second President Robert Kocharyan was successfully operated on, Victor Soghomonyan, the head of the second president’s office told Armenian News - NEWS.am

“The president was operated on, everything went well. Robert Kocharyan feels well,” he said without elaborating.