Mikael Minasyan: ‘Free Society Fund’ to be created in the near future

The ‘Free Society Fund’ will be created in the near future which will contribute to the further strengthening and harmonious development of free thinking, free speech and our value system in our country, former Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Mikael Minasyan.
“I want to inform you of another initiative: we are already completing work and will create the “Free Society Fund” in the near future, which will further strengthen and harmoniously develop free thinking, free speech and our value system in our country,” he said.
“Any individual flight of cultural, innovative, social and spiritual progress must be supported, and we will try to contribute to this matter,” he said.