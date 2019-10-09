Armenia PM receives Alexis Ohanian

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today hosted founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian.
The Prime Minister told Alexis Ohanian about the scale of involvement of women in the revolution that took place in Armenia.
“This was a turning point, and a large number of Armenian women were involved in political processes for the first time ever. There were even women closing down roads and streets with baby strollers,” Pashinyan said.
In response, Alexis Ohanian noted that the role of women is growing more and more around the world, especially when it comes to political changes.
“Armenia has good indicators in terms of women’s involvement, and the largest involvement of women is in the IT sector,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.