News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 09
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia PM receives Alexis Ohanian
Armenia PM receives Alexis Ohanian
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Innovations


Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today hosted founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian.

The Prime Minister told Alexis Ohanian about the scale of involvement of women in the revolution that took place in Armenia.

“This was a turning point, and a large number of Armenian women were involved in political processes for the first time ever. There were even women closing down roads and streets with baby strollers,” Pashinyan said.

In response, Alexis Ohanian noted that the role of women is growing more and more around the world, especially when it comes to political changes.

“Armenia has good indicators in terms of women’s involvement, and the largest involvement of women is in the IT sector,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos