Armenia Justice Minister receives Bulgaria Ambassador

Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Armenia Maria Pavlova Tsotsorkova-Kaymaktchieva.
As reported the news service of the Ministry of Justice, the Ambassador expressed gratitude for the reception and positively assessed the draft Strategy on Judicial and Legal Reforms.
Minister Badasyan expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the positive assessment and her willingness to support the reforms taking place in Armenia.
During the meeting, the parties also touched upon other issues of mutual interest.