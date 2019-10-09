PM receives US Congresswomen Jackie Speier and Judy Chu

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Wednesday US Congresswoman Jackie Speier and Judy Chu

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the US Congresswomen to our country and highlighted the meeting with them in the context of continuing the Armenia-US dialogue and discussing the prospects of deepening cooperation.

Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the important changes taking place in different spheres of our country and noted that democracy is the belief of the Armenian society, the value system, Armenia will continue the reforms aimed at strengthening it, and the support of international partners will contribute to the rapid and successful implementation of that agenda.

US Congresswomen Jackie Speier and Judy Chu noted that they are proud to visit Armenia, meet with the Armenian Prime Minister and exchange views on deepening Armenian-American relations. They noted that the velvet revolution in Armenia and the achievements of the coming period are encouraging, and the US stands ready to assist Prime Minister Pashinyan and his government in the agenda of democratic reform. Jackie Speier and Judy Chu also provided details of their visit to Artsakh, noting that they were impressed by Artsakh's peace, security and high level of civic consciousness.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the visit of the US Congresswomen to Artsakh and their assessments are of political and humanitarian importance and informed that Armenia attaches importance to the development of democratic institutions and civil society in Artsakh. The process of the Artsakh local self-government elections showed significant progress in these areas.

The Prime Minister and US Congressmwomen exchanged views on strengthening democracy in Armenia and deepening Armenian-American partnership in this regard. The sides touched upon the continuation of the technical assistance provided by USAID to the Government of Armenia.