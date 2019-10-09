Health Ministry warns: Measles recorded in Yerevan

A case of measles has been reported in Yerevan, Armenian Health Ministry’s press service reported.
According to the agency, the patient's symptoms appeared on September 27. On October 7, the patient was hospitalized in the Nork infectious blade. On October 8, laboratory tests confirmed that the patient had measles.
According to the statement, the patient works in the service sector, and there is a high probability of infection of other people, especially in Avan and Erebuni.
Since the beginning of the year, five cases of measles have been identified in Armenia, all “imported” - 3 from Ukraine, 2 from Georgia.
The Health Ministry urges citizens to contact polyclinics and receive vaccinations in order to prevent acute infectious diseases.