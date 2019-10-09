News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 10
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Health Ministry warns: Measles recorded in Yerevan
Health Ministry warns: Measles recorded in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A case of measles has been reported in Yerevan, Armenian Health Ministry’s press service reported.

According to the agency, the patient's symptoms appeared on September 27. On October 7, the patient was hospitalized in the Nork infectious blade. On October 8, laboratory tests confirmed that the patient had measles.

According to the statement, the patient works in the service sector, and there is a high probability of infection of other people, especially in Avan and Erebuni.

Since the beginning of the year, five cases of measles have been identified in Armenia, all “imported” - 3 from Ukraine, 2 from Georgia.

The Health Ministry urges citizens to contact polyclinics and receive vaccinations in order to prevent acute infectious diseases.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos