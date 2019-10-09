Armen Sarkissian hosts members of US House of Representatives Jackie Speier and Judy Chu

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received Wednesday members of the US House of Representatives Jackie Speier and Judy Chu, Armenian President’s press service reported.
The President highly appreciated their work in the US House of Representatives, expressing gratitude for their efforts in Armenia and Artsakh.
The US Congresswomen informed the President of the purpose of their visit to Armenia and the meetings they had, noting that they were in Artsakh as well. They conveyed to President Sarkissian their readiness to support the development of democratic processes in Armenia, the establishment of a lasting peace in Artsakh, as well as continued financial assistance.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on deepening Armenian-American relations in different directions. President Sarkissian introduced the guests to the Presidential initiatives, in particular the ATOM program aimed at the country's scientific and technological development. They also touched upon the development of cultural cooperation.