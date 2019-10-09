Trump says Turkey's attack on Syria is 'a bad idea'

The US does not support Turkey’s military attack on Syria, said US President Donald Trump, adding that the operation is "a bad idea."
Trump's written statement was published several hours after Turkey launched an offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria, who helped the United States fight the Islamic State, Reuters reported.
“This morning, Turkey, a NATO member, invaded Syria. The United States does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea,” Trump said in a statement.
“There are no American soldiers in the area. From the first day I entered the political arena, I made it clear that I did not want to fight these endless, senseless wars —especially those that don’t benefit the United States.”
Earlier, Trump sharply criticized his decision to withdraw US troops from northeastern Syria.
US Senator Lindsey Graham has split with Trump over Syria.