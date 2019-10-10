Newspaper: Germany, China ambassadors to be summoned to Armenia MFA?

YEREVAN. – Hrayr Tovmasyan, President of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia, is holding meetings with the ambassadors—of Germany, and China, Hraparak newspaper reported.
“Earlier, after such a meeting, the RF [Russian Federation] ambassador was summoned to the MFA for an explanation.
“The visit by the ambassador of Germany, they said, had been of courtesy.
“We inquired from the MFA whether the ambassadors of Germany and China could be invited to the MFA as well to give an answer. The spokesperson said: ‘As far as I’m aware, no meeting is planned at this time,’” Hraparak wrote.
On October 4, the National Assembly passed the draft decision with respect to petitioning to the CC to terminate the powers of Hrayr Tovmasyan as a member of the Constitutional Court.