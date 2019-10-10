News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 10
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia government dismisses Vayots Dzor Province governor
Armenia government dismisses Vayots Dzor Province governor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet session, the government of Armenia relieved Trdat Sargsyan from his duties as Governor of Vayots Dzor Province.

Sargsyan had submitted his resignation on October 7.

His name is being linked to the September 17 incident in Yeghegnadzor town, during which his assistant had severely beaten Lieutenant Colonel Ara Mkhitaryan.

Trdat Sargsyan denies his involvement in the incident and claims he was at home at the time.

Nonetheless, he had stated that by stressing the importance of establishing political ethics and political accountability in new Armenia, he will step down as Governor of Vayots Dzor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos