Armenia government dismisses Vayots Dzor Province governor

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet session, the government of Armenia relieved Trdat Sargsyan from his duties as Governor of Vayots Dzor Province.
Sargsyan had submitted his resignation on October 7.
His name is being linked to the September 17 incident in Yeghegnadzor town, during which his assistant had severely beaten Lieutenant Colonel Ara Mkhitaryan.
Trdat Sargsyan denies his involvement in the incident and claims he was at home at the time.
Nonetheless, he had stated that by stressing the importance of establishing political ethics and political accountability in new Armenia, he will step down as Governor of Vayots Dzor.