PM on Military Insurance Fund compensation: For a year and a half, we “returned” process to 19 years ago

This is the second such decision, in terms of validity, the process ‘have been returned’ to 19 years ago, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, speaking about the decision of the Military Insurance Fund adopted yesterday, according to which it is planned to issue compensations to military personnel from January 1, 2020 in cases that have occurred since 1998.

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan, in his turn, said that from January 1, these families will receive AMD 300 thousand of compensation every month, like all the others that are subject to this regulation.

Pashinyan noted: “When we started this process of moving backward, every time we stopped at a certain point for obvious reasons, and, unfortunately, a number of our compatriots remained below the line. I am sure that this is a temporary phenomenon,” he said. “Calculations continue, and our super task is to extend this process to the period of the beginning of the declaration of independence of Armenia. I ask our compatriots to be patient so that we can work in this direction in more calm conditions. "

Earlier, the operation of the Military Insurance Fund extended to cases since 2008.