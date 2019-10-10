Imprisoned Armenia ex-official hospitalized again

YEREVAN. – Gagik Khachatryan—the former Minister of Finance and ex-Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia—who is remanded in custody, on Thursday was taken to hospital from a capital city Yerevan prison to undergo a medical checkup. Nona Navikyan, Head of Public Relations Division at the Penitentiary Service, informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Khachatryan had undergone a medical examination several weeks ago, too.
Gagik Khachatryan was remanded in custody on August 30, and by the ruling of a Yerevan court of first instance.
He is accused of abuse of official power and large-scale misuse when he was in office.