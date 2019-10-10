News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 10
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Imprisoned Armenia ex-official hospitalized again
Imprisoned Armenia ex-official hospitalized again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Gagik Khachatryan—the former Minister of Finance and ex-Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia—who is remanded in custody, on Thursday was taken to hospital from a capital city Yerevan prison to undergo a medical checkup. Nona Navikyan, Head of Public Relations Division at the Penitentiary Service, informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Khachatryan had undergone a medical examination several weeks ago, too.

Gagik Khachatryan was remanded in custody on August 30, and by the ruling of a Yerevan court of first instance.

He is accused of abuse of official power and large-scale misuse when he was in office.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Judge presiding over Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial is recognized injured party
Along the lines of the criminal case under investigation into showing disrespect toward her…
 Ambulance ends up sideways in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
A major car accident took place in the capital city of Armenia…
 US citizen found dead in Yerevan
Rescuers opened the door and found the corpse of US citizen Daniel F. born in 1949…
 Shootings in Vanadzor; 3 dead, 5 injured (PHOTOS)
According to preliminary information, there are stab wounds on the injured…
 Armenia former State Revenue Committee chairman's nephew to remain detained
Karen Khachatryan was detained on August 30 upon the...
 Armenia ex-deputy police chief trial resumes
Levon Yeranosyan is in the courtroom…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos