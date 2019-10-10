Lawyer demands clarification from Armenia Investigative Committee

As I had reported earlier, my colleague Vahe Yeprikyan and I had petitioned to arrest and interview Nikol Pashinyan in the case of Mutafyan vs. Ohanjanyan since he is the one who used the term “whining” for the first time for courts. This is what lawyer Aleksandr Kochubayev wrote on his Facebook page.
He wrote the following: “The public misunderstood this petition and viewed it as counter-revolutionary. At the outset, I would like to emphasize that I have unconditionally supported the revolution and its leader. Currently, I am a lawyer and have no right to support any political entity, but for me, everyone is either guilty or innocent. Demanding that a lawyer stand with the government is illogical. If a lawyer does that, then something is wrong. For me, everyone is equal before the law, and in the case of Mutafyan and Ohanjanyan, Nikol Pashinyan has been more equal before the law than the rest. This is unacceptable.
According to a particular article of the Criminal Procedure Code of Armenia, petitions shall be considered and resolved within five days. The petition was submitted on September 28, but we haven’t received any response.
In this regard, I demand that the Investigative Committee of Armenia clarify why our petition has been ignored by violation of criminal procedure and who is responsible for that.”