Alexander Tzinker: Armenia can make use of Israel track-record in some domains

There are several domains in which Armenia can make use of Israel’s track-record. Alexander Tzinker, Co-chair of the Israel-Armenia International Public Forum, on Thursday stated this at a press conference.
In his words, one of such domains can be the repatriation policy, and in this regard, providing integration opportunities for future repatriates is important.
“The second domain is the pursuit of conducting a multi-vector foreign policy,” Tzinker said. “There are clearly expressed positions in the Armenian press on the direction of integration within the Eurasian Economic Union, or the West (...). In this sense, Israel builds good relations, both with the US—especially after [US President Donald] Trump came to power, and with Russia—against the backdrop of good relations between [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”
Tzinker added that the foreign policy of Armenia should be solely pro-Armenian.
He stressed that the IT sector also can be an interesting domain of cooperation between Armenia and Israel.
“In addition, our countries don’t have a too friendly environment, and this requires adaptation to existing conditions,” Alexander Tzinker concluded. “Under such conditions, a possible development of a security concept between the defense ministries of the two countries could become a promising domain.”