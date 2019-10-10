News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 10
USD
476.7
EUR
525.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.7
EUR
525.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Alexander Tzinker: Downed Azerbaijani UAV indicates good preparation of Armenian air defense
Alexander Tzinker: Downed Azerbaijani UAV indicates good preparation of Armenian air defense
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The downed Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle of Israeli production indicates a good level of training of Armenian air defense, the co-chair of the Israel-Armenia International Public Forum Alexander Tzinker told reporters on Thursday.

According to him, Israel hopes that the Karabakh conflict will be resolved, and by this time there will be no negative geopolitical situation.

He noted that Israel is a leading exporter of military products to various countries, including Azerbaijan. At the same time, Tzinker did not forget to note that Russia also supplies weapons to Azerbaijan.

“There is an understanding that relations with any country should not be built against the third. On the other hand, there is Iran, which does not hide its desire to destroy Israel, therefore, everything that happens around Iran cannot but be of interest to Israel. Azerbaijan, on the one hand, borders with Iran, on the other, has good relations with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, with which, like many other Muslim countries, Israel has good relations,” he added.

Touching upon Turkish-Israeli relations, the NGO co-chair noted that Turkey has become one of the leading countries in the world in terms of anti-Semitism, and this situation, as well as the level of bilateral relations, can only change with the departure of Erdogan.

“It is important that bad political relations at the level of leadership of countries do not develop into bad relations between nations,” he said.

The air defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army on September 25 in the territory of Akna shot down Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Head of Armenian delegation to PA OSCE on verbal duel with Azerbaijani representatives
“The members of the Azerbaijani delegation always make the same: one-sided, manipulative statement…
Stepanakert: Azerbaijan’s Aliyev repeats Hitler
Hitler also had promised “new cities,” but he built concentration camps…
 Armenian National Committee of America disclosure: Heydar Aliyev was for trilateral Karabakh peace talks
ANCA has publicized a confidential White House “Memorandum of Conversation” about the August 1, 1997 Oval Office meeting between Azerbaijan’s then President Heydar Aliyev and then US President Bill Clinton…
 Armenian FM briefs Frank Pallone on latest developments in Artsakh conflict settlement
The further expansion and deepening of the partnership…
 Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan's maximalist position poses threat to peace process
“The maximalist position of Azerbaijan, which represents a constant and fundamental threat to the peace process, remains unchanged…
Artak Zakaryan: Aliyev's statement on Karabakh as symbolic as Pashinyan's statement
We see that Azerbaijan isn’t appreciating and adequately...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos