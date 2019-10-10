Vice PM: Transformation of Homeland-Diaspora relations is important on way of state development

On the way of development of the state, the transformation of the homeland-diaspora relations is important, said Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on Thursday.
In this context, he urged participants to consider Armenia as a country for the development of their business.
“There are many examples of how our compatriots from the diaspora created and developed their enterprises in Armenia, as a result of which they ensured stable employment, the development of a corporate culture, and improving the quality of the market through competition,” Avinyan noted.
He also said that one of the most important factors for the success of Armenians is the constant circulation of ideas and experience between Armenia and the Diaspora, and for this it is necessary to implement ambitious programs and initiatives.
“In this regard, the government is considering the issue of professional repatriation, with the goal of creating favorable conditions for the return of our compatriots who have a high level of professional training,” the Deputy PM noted.
Avinyan noted that this week the WCIT was held, which was a good occasion for Armenians who settled in different parts of the world, as well as for foreigners to see wide opportunities in the field of high technologies and think about the development of activities in Armenia in this direction.