Thursday
October 10
Thursday
October 10
Armenia Security Council on Syria situation: We will develop detailed plans
Region:Armenia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – At the closed part of the government meeting, we have discussed the situation in Syria; and those settlements in Syria where there is an Armenian population are at our focus. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council, told this at a briefing with reporters after Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.

“At the moment there is an instruction to discuss, figure out how we [Armenia] will be able to ensure the safety of the Armenians living in Syria; also, to figure out what kind of help we will be able to provide,” he said. “At the Security Council office, once I return, we already will develop more detailed plans, have clearer discussions at the end of the day.”

Reflecting on the ongoing Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria, Grigoryan said: “Naturally, the general developments in Syria are impacting the Armenian humanitarian mission; but there are no major challenges at this time. We don’t have to worry seriously about our mission in Syria.”

He added that this Armenian mission will not be involved in military actions.

“The thought that it’s a humanitarian mission can’t in any way be involved in any military operation,” Armen Grigoryan concluded.
Հայերեն and Русский
