Car importers hold protest rally in front of Armenian Government building

Auto importers hold a protest outside the Armenian Government building. They demand to organize the process of re-equipment of right-hand drive cars in Armenia.
One of the protesters, in an interview with reporters, said that such a process was well organized, for example, in neighboring Georgia, and local craftsmen received money for this work.
“Since March 2019, the conversion of right-hand drive cars has been banned in Armenia, and these machines are forced to be converted in Georgia. The demand for these cars in our country is very large, and today there is a situation where we can no longer re-equip our cars with these masters,” he said.
Another participant of the rally said that replacing the steering wheel of one car in Georgia costs $ 1,000-1400, which can be done in Armenia.
“It is not clear why, but Georgians and Turks normally receive their cars in the port of Poti, while Armenian cars should wait more than a month. Firstly, replacing the steering wheel of Japanese cars in Georgia is a problem, and secondly, why did we transfer this monopoly to Georgian and Azerbaijani masters? What do we enrich the Azerbaijanis? People can earn the same amounts here, replenishing our state budget. We think that the Government does not see all the problems. The problem must be raised so that it becomes visible,” he noted.
The protesters sent an open letter to the reception of the Cabinet of Ministers to the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding their problems.