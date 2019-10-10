190mn drams allocated for Yerevan Day celebrations

YEREVAN. – A total of 190 million drams have been allocated for the organizing of the Erebuni-Yerevan celebration of the city’s day. Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Virabyan noted this at a press conference on Thursday.
“It’s noteworthy that in 2018, more than 813 million drams had been planned for the celebration, but more than 507 million were spent,” Virabyan noted. “The practice of sponsors of events and gifts had been used in the past, but this time it has been decided to abandon that practice.”
Also, the deputy mayor informed that some organizations are on the “blacklist” of event organizers, and therefore they are unable to participate in the respective tenders for the past two years.
The Erebuni-Yerevan celebration, which marks the anniversary of the founding of Armenia’s capital city, will be held this year on October 19.