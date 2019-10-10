Armenian PM has phone talks with French President

Armenian PM bids farewell to Iranian ambassador

Trump threatens to hit Turkey financially and impose sanctions

All villages of Armenia plan to be provided with fiber-optic communication lines

New material for implants to prevent postoperative infections

Glendale Community college to commemorate April 24th without losing revenue

Lawyer demands clarification from Armenia Investigative Committee

Works begin in Armenia on introduction of 5G technologies

Car importers hold protest rally in front of Armenian Government building

Lebanese President on possible consequences of Turkey’s operation in Syria

Brazil loses to Senegal during friendly match

Dollar goes up somewhat in Armenia

Executive approves Armenian strategy of judicial, legal reforms 2019-2023

Armenian embassy in Damascus in contact with communities in Syria’s north

Numerous people join statement supporting Armenia, Karabakh ex-President Kocharyan

Roma’s gift to actor Matt Damon

Armenia Parliament Speaker-led delegation in Netherlands

Armenian economy minister participates in Big Industrial Week exhibition in Cairo

Armenia PM: Professional commission for constitutional amendments can't make political decisions

Armenia Ombudsman among remarkable human rights figures in Europe

Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on military operations in Syria, Armenian community

Kim Kardashian's new Instagram stories on Armenia: Picsart visit, unique brandy and wine

190mn drams allocated for Yerevan Day celebrations

Doctors find new way to combat disease that affects the eyes, spinal cord

Ardshinbank: another step towards customer

Coca-Cola Hellenic shared experience at WCIT 2019 (PHOTO)

Armenia Security Council Secretary on Artsakh army general's statements

Armenia Security Council on Syria situation: We will develop detailed plans

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to be ready for next Roma clash

Matter of traffic jams is on Armenia government agenda

Nicole Kidman’s stuns in hot photo shoot, speaks on Big Little Lies 3rd season

Armenia PM: Businesses around Lake Sevan must become civilized

Alexander Tzinker: Downed Azerbaijani UAV indicates good preparation of Armenian air defense

Vice PM: Transformation of Homeland-Diaspora relations is important on way of state development

GIPHY CEO Alex Chung: Armenian IT getting to be known in the world

Alexander Tzinker: Armenia can make use of Israel track-record in some domains

EFSE, ARARATBANK invest in local business growth in Armenia

Yerevan's FC Pyunik to play with Moscow's Dynamo

Tzinker: Memorial to victims of Armenian Genocide may be unveiled in Israel

Head of Armenian delegation to PA OSCE on verbal duel with Azerbaijani representatives

Johnson & Johnson hit with $8 billion verdict

Armenia government dismisses Vayots Dzor Province governor

PM on Military Insurance Fund compensation: For a year and a half, we “returned” process to 19 years ago

NGO Head: Opening of Armenian Embassy in Israel is expected no earlier than spring 2020

Klopp: I have no desire to lead German squad

Imprisoned Armenia ex-official hospitalized again

Victoria's Secret Angel in micro bikini

Armenia to get €4.65mn from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Executive approves procedure for centralized reporting of domestic violence cases

45 winners of ‘Hero of Our Time’ award AMD 30 million from PM’s staff

Syria, Lebanon, Iraq nationals can obtain Armenia passports in their countries

Selena Gomez new photo without makeup has nearly 8,5 million likes

Armenian Assembly of America supports bipartisan legislation to sanction Turkey on Syrian invasion

Armenia parliament speaker heads to Netherlands

Armenian government reduces charter capital of Nairit-2, Melioration companies

World oil prices are falling

Armenia government: We will continue humanitarian mission in Syria

How did Armenian designer end up in Kardashians’ team during their visit to Armenia?

4th conference of Armenian trade network “Development of Armenia-Diaspora business relations” being held in Yerevan

Vice PM: Armenian government’s task is for republic to keep up with advanced countries of world

Armenia PM to pay working visit to Turkmenistan

Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria operates as usual

Euro 2020: Clashes of the day

Man survives after nail thrust into his heart

MFA: Armenia condemns military invasion by Turkey in northeast Syria

Turkey continues attempts to invade Syria, Armenian schools of Qamishli closed Thursday

Stress before, during pregnancy can affect baby’s brain development

US did not give “green light” to Turkey’s Syria operation, Pompeo says

Newspaper: Germany, China ambassadors to be summoned to Armenia MFA?

Varane: I always want Mbappe in my team

Robert Lewandowski named best player in September

Armenia MP: Turkish army is bombing Armenian-populated towns of Syria

Armenian MP of Turkey: They turned country into toy in hands of Trump, Putin

Murder recorded in Yerevan

Economist: From 2008 to 2017, Armenia has highest unemployment rate

Anna Hakobyan meets US Congresswomen Jackie Speier and Judy Chu

Kim Kardashian leaves Armenia

PM receives US Congresswomen Jackie Speier and Judy Chu

Jean-Claude Juncker urges Turkey to stop military operation in Syria

EU urges Turkey to end military operation in northern Syria

President receives Presidents of IEEE Computer Society, Synopsys Armenia

Selfie-mirror to be produced in Armenia

Health Ministry warns: Measles recorded in Yerevan

Armenian specialists to present virtual unmanned vehicle testing system at NIDays

Trump says Turkey's attack on Syria is 'a bad idea'

Unmanned electric vehicle created in Armenia

Armen Sarkissian hosts members of US House of Representatives Jackie Speier and Judy Chu

Yervand Varosyan: Preventive measure in form of arrest taken against Ara Vardanyan

How to preserve Western Armenian? Serj Tankian’s joke on this issue

Minister Hakob Arshakyan has bilateral meetings within WCIT 2019

Pashinyan denies information on dismissal of Armenian Defense Minister

Ara Vardanyan: Decision made to arrest me

Pompeo urges EU to condemn Iran

Syria to resist Turkish aggression by all means

WCIT 2019 Yerevan draws to an end (PHOTOS)

Putin and Erdogan held phone talks

Deputy Minister: Armenia considers relations with EU in field of value measurements

Armenian Defense Minister denies information on his dismissal

President of WCIT 2019 organizing committee on the congress

WCIT 2019 3rd day in Yerevan, PM receives Kim Kardashian, 09.10.2019