Dollar goes up somewhat in Armenia
Dollar goes up somewhat in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.70/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.02 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 525.80 (up by AMD 2.21), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 584.24 (up by AMD 1.55), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.36 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 272.5, AMD 23,100.5 and AMD 13,533.09, respectively.
