Thursday
October 10
Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on military operations in Syria, Armenian community
Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on military operations in Syria, Armenian community
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The military operations that Turkey launched in the Syrian Arab Republic on October 9 are not only unlawful and condemnable as the crudest violation of international law, but are also putting the safety of the Armenians of several settlements in Syria at risk. This is the statement that High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan issued in regard to the safety of the Armenian community of Syria.

“The survival of the Armenian communities of the northeast Syria is at risk due to the bombardments and on-ground operations. The Government of the Republic of Armenia is ensuring the safety of the people of Armenian descent and the Armenian community of Syria. Armenia and all Armenians stand with their compatriots and will do their best to ensure their safety,” he noted.
Հայերեն and Русский
