Numerous people join statement supporting Armenia, Karabakh ex-President Kocharyan

YEREVAN. – The statement in support of the second President of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Robert Kocharyan, has been complemented by numerous supporters. We have learned about this from the official website of Kocharyan’s office. The respective information runs as follows:

The statement issued on October 7 of this year, in Defense of NKR First and RA Second President Robert Kocharyan—and by representatives of the public, political, cultural, healthcare, and sports circles of Armenia and Artsakh—has been complemented by numerous supporters over the past two days.

Among them are Artsakh Republic [AR] NA MP Vardges BAGHRYAN; Constitutional Right Union Party Chairman Hayk BABUKHANYAN; Reformists Party Chairman Vahan BABAYAN; former head of the State Tax Service under the RA Government, Vahram BARSEGHYAN; RA SFSS [State Food Safety Service] first head, international expert on sanitary and phytosanitary safety, head of the coalition of “One Health” NGOs, Grigor GRIGORYAN; RA Distinguished Journalist Gagik MKRTCHYAN; journalist, publicist Edik ANDREASYAN; journalist, analyst Gevorg HARUTYUNYAN; political analyst, head of the Center for Political Programming, Vladimir SARGSYAN; political commentator, journalist, Candidate of Historical Sciences, Gevorg KHACHATURYAN; journalist Ruben GRIGORYAN; businessman, investor Vahik OHANJANYAN; political scientists Nina MARGARYAN and Aram AVETISYAN; “Civic Platform” NGO representative Siranush SEROBYAN; lawyers Elen ZAKARYAN and Nare AVETISYAN.

“Alternative” non-governmental organization, with its 21 members, has signed the statement.

About 2,300 people from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora have joined the statement on the pages of social media websites.

RA first Prime Minister, Chairman of the RA Public Council, Chairman of the NDU [National Democratic Union] Vazgen MANUKYAN; human rights activist, former Human Rights Defender of the AR, co-founder of the “Legal Way” NGO, Ruben MELIKYAN; first Human Rights Defender of the RA, Larisa ALAVERDYAN; coordinator of the “Protection of the Traditional Family of Christian System of Values” initiative, Hayk NAHAPETYAN; and others have expressed their public support for the writers of the statement, during the previous two days.

On behalf of Robert Kocharyan and the persons behind the initiative, the office of the RA second President expresses gratitude to all those who have signed the statement, or have publicly supported it.

The statement remains open to join.