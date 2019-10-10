News
Turkey detains people for criticizing invasion of Syria
Turkey detains people for criticizing invasion of Syria
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society

The Turkish authorities have launched an investigation against a pro-Kurdish political party and have detained 21 people for criticizing Turkey’s invasion of Syria, reports Reuters, citing Turkish mass media.

While most of Turkey’s opposition parties have expressed their support to the invasion, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party has called on stopping the attack, declaring that it is “an attempt of invasion”. Co-chair of the political party Sezay Temeli has said that the operation is the Turkish government’s attempt to mobilize support amid the decline of public support.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
