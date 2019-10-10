Armenia PM: Professional commission for constitutional amendments can't make political decisions

There is a political component in all activities related to constitutional amendments, and a professional commission can’t make political decisions. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated today during a discussion on the 2019-23 Strategy on Judicial and Legal Reforms held as part of the government session, touching upon the section of the Strategy devoted to constitutional amendments.
“Political decisions need to be made within the scope of politics, and we need to set our objectives. We have to set up a specific platform where ideas can be generated,” he emphasized.