Armenian economy minister participates in Big Industrial Week exhibition in Cairo
Armenian economy minister participates in Big Industrial Week exhibition in Cairo
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

From October 8 to 9, Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan participated in the Big Industrial Week exhibition and the African Economic Forum held in Cairo. The exhibition gathered more than 100 companies from 15 countries.

The session of the Industrial Policy Council of the Eurasian Economic Union was also held as part of the exhibition. During the session, the participants discussed issues on the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Egypt and attached importance to the big opportunity to export the products of EAEU-member states from Egypt to other African countries.
Հայերեն
