All villages of Armenia plan to be provided with fiber-optic communication lines

As part of the implementation of the Digital Armenia strategy, it is planned to provide fiber-optic communication lines to all villages in Armenia, said the Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan on Thursday.
According to him, for Armenia the development of the sphere of information technologies is one of the priorities. However, the Minister continued, the development of Internet communications and digital infrastructures is an indispensable component of ensuring progress in the field of information technology.
Arshakyan noted that the Internet connection in Armenia is at a rather high level, but the country should stop at this, especially taking into account the speed with which the sphere is developing all over the world. A program for the development of the sphere is currently being discussed and developed, within the framework of which it is planned to provide all villages with fiber-optic communication lines.
Wishing good luck to the forum participants, he expressed hope that the forum will complete its work with a clear understanding of the sequence of steps towards the development of digital infrastructures. In turn, Deputy Minister Armen Abroyan added that government actions will lead to a balanced development of the country not only from an economic point of view, but also in terms of high-speed Internet access.
Abroyan noted that in view of its geopolitical position, Armenia is "physically poorly connected with the world."
“However, in the digital space there are no boundaries, so we are doubly interested in the development of this sphere,” he said.