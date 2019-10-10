Russia calling on parties in Syria to show restraint

Russia is calling on all parties in Syria to show restraint and thoroughly weigh out future actions since nothing can hinder the political settlement and holding of the session of the constitutional committee in Syria. This is what Assistant to the President of Russia Yuri Ushakov declared as he commented on Turkey’s military operations in Syria, as reported RIA Novosti.
“We understand Ankara’s concern about protection of its national security, but there are norms of international law that underlie the joint efforts for restoration of peace in Syria and the fight against terrorists. Taking into consideration the launch of military operations, we believe it is important that the parties show restraint and thoroughly weigh out the future actions and not cause harm to the political process,” Ushakov said.