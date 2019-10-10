News
Göran Marby on local internet
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Only half of the global population has access to the Internet. This is what President of ICANN Göran Marby declared at the No 2 Internet Management Forum.

“We have only ensured Internet access for half of the planet’s population. Moreover, ensuring connection for the second half will be more complicated,” Marby declared. In this context, the idea of creating a local internet is becoming more and more popular.

“We are used to viewing the internet as a global phenomenon, but to a great extent, it is local. It serves as a means to communicate with friends and receive information or knowledge in a language you know,” Marby noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
