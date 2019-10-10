News
Trump threatens to hit Turkey financially and impose sanctions
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump again threatened to hit Turkey financially and impose sanctions if it did not ‘play by the rules.’

“Turkey has been planning to attack the Kurds for a long time. They have been fighting forever. We have no soldiers or Military anywhere near the attack area. I am trying to end the ENDLESS WARS. Talking to both sides. Some want us to send tens of thousands of soldiers to the area and start a new war all over again. Turkey is a member of NATO. Others say STAY OUT, let the Kurds fight their own battles (even with our financial help). I say hit Turkey very hard financially & with sanctions if they don’t play by the rules! I am watching closely,” Trump tweeted.
