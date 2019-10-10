Glendale Community college to commemorate April 24th without losing revenue

Last night, the Glendale Community College Armenian Genocide Commemoration Bill, SB 568, authored by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D–La Cañada Flintridge), was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Portatino’s press service reported.

Prior to the passage of SB 568, GCC would have had to forfeit nearly $500,000 if it were to close on April 24th to commemorate the Armenian Genocide.

“Two years ago, I was honored to have been asked by GCC Board members to help offset the cost of closing on April 24th. Today, I am very proud to have sent a bill to the Governor to help our Armenian Community, greater community, the faculty, administrators, and students of GCC solemnly and appropriately commemorate the Armenian Genocide without unnecessary financial pressure. I am grateful to Governor Newsom, who continues to support and recognize the importance of the Armenian American Community in California, for his signature, sensitivity and understanding of this situation,” commented Senator Portantino. “It is such good karma that I was sitting in Yerevan when I received the news from the Governor’s office that SB 568 was signed. Clearly, the benefits of SB 568 go far beyond financial. When GCC closes on April 24th it educates many non-Armenians about the historical significance of April 24th and the horror of the first Genocide of the 20th Century.”