News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 10
USD
476.7
EUR
525.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.7
EUR
525.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenian PM bids farewell to Iranian ambassador
Armenian PM bids farewell to Iranian ambassador
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Iranian Ambassador to Armenia, Seyed Kazem Sajadi, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia, Government’s press service reported.

During their meeting, Pashinyan praised the activities of the Ambassador for the development of Armenian-Iranian relations, as evidenced by high-level bilateral official visits and the strengthening of cooperation between Armenia and Iran.

Iranian ambassador, in turn, thanked the Armenian Prime Minister for his high appreciation and noted that in the course of his further activities he will continue to make efforts to deepen the Armenian-Iranian relations. 

According to him, bilateral cooperation is developing steadily, which was greatly facilitated by the official visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Iran and the visit of the President of Iran to Armenia, and work on the implementation of the agreements reached through these visits is dynamically moving forward. The sides exchanged views on the process of implementing joint projects and future plans in a number of areas.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia deputy PM, Iran official discuss prospects for expansion of business relations in IT sector
Tigran Avinyan met with Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, the Information and Communications Technology Minister of Iran…
 Armenian minister discusses prospects of cooperation with Iranian oil minister
The sides discussed the process of implementing joint programs between Armenia and Iran and expanding cooperation in the fields of gas, electricity and oil…
 Analyst: Agreements with Iran are beneficial for Armenian business
The agreements signed for three years will provide an opportunity to understand how valuable such a regime is for the two countries…
 PM speaks on meeting with Iranian President
“The meeting was completely open taking into account the situation around Iran, as well as our interest in expanding cooperation in the energy field…
 Armenia PM: Our relations with Iran should be as far as possible from geopolitical influences (PHOTOS)
The PM noted that this is the first visit of the Iranian President to Armenia after the political changes in the country…
Rouhani: We are very pleased with friendly, neighborly relations between Armenia, Iran
The Iranian president was received by President Armen Sarkissian…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos