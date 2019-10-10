Armenian PM bids farewell to Iranian ambassador

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Iranian Ambassador to Armenia, Seyed Kazem Sajadi, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia, Government’s press service reported.

During their meeting, Pashinyan praised the activities of the Ambassador for the development of Armenian-Iranian relations, as evidenced by high-level bilateral official visits and the strengthening of cooperation between Armenia and Iran.

Iranian ambassador, in turn, thanked the Armenian Prime Minister for his high appreciation and noted that in the course of his further activities he will continue to make efforts to deepen the Armenian-Iranian relations.

According to him, bilateral cooperation is developing steadily, which was greatly facilitated by the official visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Iran and the visit of the President of Iran to Armenia, and work on the implementation of the agreements reached through these visits is dynamically moving forward. The sides exchanged views on the process of implementing joint projects and future plans in a number of areas.