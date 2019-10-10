Armenian PM has phone talks with French President

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone talk with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. The French President referred to the regular conference of the Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Lyon these days.
Prime Minister Pashinyan supported the French President's initiative to wage a global fight against these diseases that threaten humanity. He expressed his readiness to join the Fund and support it. The sides also touched upon some issues of Armenia-EU and Armenia-France relations.