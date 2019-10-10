News
Armenian, Russian FMs discuss implementation of deals between leaders of two countries
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan discussed the implementation of agreements between the leaders of the two countries during a meeting on the sidelines of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Ashgabat, TASS reported.

“Today we have a good opportunity to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the CIS Ministerial Council in Ashgabat and see how we are working to implement the agreements of our leaders” Lavrov said. “We have a very intensive dialogue both at the level of top officials, at the level of foreign ministers, at the level of employees of foreign affairs agencies, not to mention very intensive economic interaction. So today we can see what else needs to be done so that everything goes without any glitches.”

“Of course, this is a very good opportunity to discuss our interaction in international organizations - the OSCE, the Council of Europe, the UN and, of course, in integration associations in the post-Soviet space,” he added.

Mnatsakanyan noted the high intensity of interaction between Russia and Armenia. According to him, between the two countries there is a "positive exchange on all issues of both the international agenda and bilateral relations."
